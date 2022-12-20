1 person in critical condition after house fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday.

Police were patrolling the area when they smelled smoke. Officers called the fire department after seeing the flames coming from the home located at 2822 S. Keeler Ave.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed there were children inside the home at the time of the fire and they got out safely.

At least one person is in the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.