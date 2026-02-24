House fire displaces 3 people in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood

Three people were displaced by a house fire in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:26 p.m., the Chicago police and fire departments were called to the 5500 block of West Schubert Avenue for a fire.

Video from CBS Skywatch and Citizen app showed flames raging from the roof of the house and much of the structure left charred.

Three people were displaced by the fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday afternoon.