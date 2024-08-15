Fire damages house on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flames were seen shooting through the roof Thursday evening as a fire broke out in a house in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a house in the 7800 block of South Komensky Avenue, a short distance from the busy intersection of 79th Street and Pulaski Road.

Flames were seen shooting out of a vent hole in the roof of the 1-1/2-story house. The second story of the house has attic spaces bumped out on either side to make it almost a full second floor.

Truck companies opened up the ventilation hole on the roof, while engine companies put out the fire inside the house.

The residents of the house were seen outside.

There were no reports of injuries, but there was a great deal of damage inside due not only to fire, but also to smoke and water.