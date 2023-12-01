House fire causes roof collapse on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A house fire caused a roof collapse in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Loomis near Lyman where there the fire lit up the sky. They had to stay back in a defensive position due to the intensity of the fire.
One person was taken from the scene in good condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
