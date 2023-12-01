Watch CBS News
House fire causes roof collapse on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A house fire caused a roof collapse in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. 

Firefighters responded to the fire on Loomis near Lyman where there the fire lit up the sky. They had to stay back in a defensive position due to the intensity of the fire. 

One person was taken from the scene in good condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

