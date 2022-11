1 person in critical condition after house fire in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Crews put out the fire at 85th and Seeley.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.