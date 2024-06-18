Watch CBS News
Hot and humid stretch continues in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The heat wave continues in Chicago.

After record-breakng temperatures on Monday, Tuesday's highs will be in the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. A stray storm is possible during the afternoon.

A "heat dome" of high pressure is trapping hot temperatures over parts of the Midwest and Northeast. It's why highs are expected to be in the 90s at least until Sunday.

Experts said people should avoid outdoor activity if possible, and take precautions to stay safe.

Hot and humid conditions continue for several more days. 

By Sunday, highs drop to the mid 80s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 5:46 AM CDT

