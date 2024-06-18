Hot and humid stretch continues in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The heat wave continues in Chicago.

After record-breakng temperatures on Monday, Tuesday's highs will be in the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. A stray storm is possible during the afternoon.

A "heat dome" of high pressure is trapping hot temperatures over parts of the Midwest and Northeast. It's why highs are expected to be in the 90s at least until Sunday.

Experts said people should avoid outdoor activity if possible, and take precautions to stay safe.

Hot and humid conditions continue for several more days.

By Sunday, highs drop to the mid 80s.