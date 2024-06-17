Chicago heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures. How can you stay cool and safe?

Chicago could see record-breaking heat. How to stay safe and cool

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago could see record-breaking temperatures on Monday, and with highs in the 90s every day this week, there will be an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, especially if you spend a lot of time outside.

A "heat dome" of high pressure is trapping hot temperatures over parts of the Midwest and Northeast. It's why highs are expected to be in the 90s at least until Sunday.

Experts said people should avoid outdoor activity if possible, and take precautions to stay safe.

Dr. Julie Holland, vice president of pediatric primary care at Advocate Children's Hospital and the Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance, said if you do go outside, it's better to go early in the morning or the late afternoon or evening hours, when temperatures won't be quite as hot.

What are the signs of heat illness?

When outside in extreme heat, you should dress in lightweight light-colored clothing, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Avoid drinking sugary soft drinks and juices or caffeinated beverages, which don't help nearly as much with avoiding dehydration.

You should also have somewhere inside to cool off to get a break from the heat.

"The hotter it gets, the more cautious people need to be," she said.

People also should watch for signs of heat illness – such as dizziness, high fever, dehydration, fatigue, confusion, headache, nausea, heavy sweating, vomiting, or a strong and rapid pulse.

"All of those things are really emergency warning signs. So if that happens, those people need to get to a cool place quickly, and seek emergency medical care," Holland said.

Anyone outside also should apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 every two hours. If you're swimming, you should reapply sunscreen after getting out of the water.

Where are Chicago's cooling centers?

The City of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers are activated. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (24 Hours)

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as swimming pools and splash pads located throughout the city.

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and other vulnerable populations. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.