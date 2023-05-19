Watch CBS News
Honorary street name for dance legend Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quiñones

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago native known as the Godfather of Street Dance was commemorated with an honorary street name on Friday.

Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quiñones, was an innovator of the dance came to be called "locking." He played "Ozone" In the 1984 breakdancing movies, "Breakin'" and "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo."

Actor Shabba Doo Poses For A Portrait In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Actor, dancer, choreographer Shabba Doo (Adolfo Quinones) poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California on April 20, 2016. Jim Steinfeldt / Contributor / Getty Images

Quiñones was also a choreographer for such stars as Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, and Madonna – for whom he was also the primary dance and main choreographer for the 1987 "Who's That Girl?" tour, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Quiñones now has the corner of Ohio Street and Wolcott Avenue, outside Manuel Talcott School, named after him. Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) was there to help with the unveiling.

Quiñones died in 2020 at the age of 65.

