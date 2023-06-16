Watch CBS News
10-year-old of Glenview becomes honorary Cubs bat kid

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fans will be packing Wrigley Field as the Cubs take on the Orioles Friday afternoon.

One special ball player will have one of the best seats at the game, sitting in the dugout will be 10-year-old Mary Ahern.

She's a softball player from Glenview and Friday's honorary Cubs bat kid. Mary is a pediatric diabetes patient at Advocate Children's Hospital.

She's been adjusting to life with Type 1 diabetes since being diagnosed back in February.

Besides sitting in the dugout, Mary will get to watch batting practice and get a few signatures from her favorite players.

