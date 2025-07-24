Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway in Des Plaines, Illinois after man dead in car

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A homicide investigation is underway in Des Plaines, Illinois, after a man was found shot and killed inside a car on Wednesday. 

According to Des Plaines police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. in the 900 block of North Avenue.

Police said officers found a man dead in a parked car with gunshot wounds. Police identified the man as Joseph Kalamaris, 33, from Rosemont, Illinois. 

According to police, a family member found Kalamaris and called 911. 

Des Plaines police confirmed there is no threat to the public, and they are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

