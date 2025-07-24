Homicide investigation underway in Des Plaines, Illinois after man dead in car

A homicide investigation is underway in Des Plaines, Illinois, after a man was found shot and killed inside a car on Wednesday.

According to Des Plaines police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. in the 900 block of North Avenue.

Police said officers found a man dead in a parked car with gunshot wounds. Police identified the man as Joseph Kalamaris, 33, from Rosemont, Illinois.

According to police, a family member found Kalamaris and called 911.

Des Plaines police confirmed there is no threat to the public, and they are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.