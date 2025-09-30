Homewood, Illinois resident Mary Cantway celebrates 111th birthday

The Village of Homewood south of Chicago was set to throw a big party Tuesday for its oldest resident.

Mary Cantway turned 111 years old on Tuesday. She became Homewood's first supercentenarian — that is, a person living to the age of 110 or older — last year.

The village invited people to celebrate at the Balagio Ristorante, at 17501 Dixie Hwy.

Cantway first moved to Homewood in 1957, and has lived in the very same house for all the 68 years since. Until 2019, she was a frequent swimmer.

Cantway also loves eating apples and Portillo's ribs, and drinking Gatorade Zero.