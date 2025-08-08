Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Chicago area Friday to discuss ICE arrests

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in the Chicago area on Friday to discuss expanding detention spaces.

Noem also plans to discuss their arrests of what she calls the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

Noem's office will also talk about state partnerships with immigration and customs enforcement to expand detention facilities.

Her visit comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans to build a new immigration detention center in Indiana, already nicknamed the "Speedway Slammer."

Noem said Indiana would add 1,000 detention beds for immigrants facing deportation under a revived federal program.

ICE deportations could ramp up significantly in the next six months, since the agency just received major funding through Trump's own "Big Beautiful Bill," including $45 billion to build more detention facilities and $30 billion to fund the deportation process.

A recent CBS News poll shows that the president's deportation effort has lost the majority of support it once had, with a growing number of Americans expressing concern about immigration authorities not focusing on arresting and deporting dangerous criminals, from 53% in June to now 44%.

Noem's visit to the Chicago area kicks off at 10 a.m.