Man wakes up during armed home invasion in Garfield Park

Police are searching for two people wanted in a home invasion that left a man injured in Garfield Park overnight.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said a 28-year-old man was sleeping inside a home in the 2700 block of West Washington when he heard noises coming from the house.

The man found two people wearing all black and ski masks.

Police said the man's family members came home during the incident, and one of the robbers pulled out a gun, fired a shot, and fled the scene.

The 28-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.