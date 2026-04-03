Holy Week carries extra significance for Chicago area Catholics with Pope Leo XIV leading the church

Communities across Chicago and beyond marked Good Friday, from crucifixion reenactments to Pope Leo XIV's prayer at the Vatican, amid Holy Week celebrations leading up to Easter.

In Rome, Pope Leo XIV observed the first Good Friday of his papacy by carrying a wooden cross for all of the 14 stations of the Way of the Cross, marking the first time in decades that a pope carried the cross to every station.

In his hometown of Chicago, people in Little Village also participated in the tradition of re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus — the event Christians believe when Jesus died and later was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

At Good Friday service at Holy Name Cathedral downtown, Chicago Catholics say this week is one of reflection.

"It's the lead up to easter, it's an important week, and I love going to all the services throughout the week," Emma O'Donnell said.

Parishioners said this Holy Week has extra significance with a Chicago native in Pope Leo XIV leading the Catholic church.

"The fact that it's the pope's first Easter, I wish he was doing it here, but I'm really happy for him. I'm really thrilled with our pope," Maura Smith said.

Holy Name Cathedral Father Andy Matijevic said Leo XIV's impact as the first U.S.-born pope is leading to growth for the church nationwide.

"I think there is a Leo effect happening in America," he said. "There's something happening, the spirit is really moving in Chicago and also throughout the country, that other dioceses are seeing rapid increases as well."

The Archdiocese of Chicago said more than 1,000 people across its more than 200 parishes are joining the Catholic church this Holy Week, a 52% increase from last year.

"With the pope coming from these streets of Chicago, people now can think, 'Well, if God can use him for this, what can God use me for?" Matijevic said.