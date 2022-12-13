Watch CBS News
Holy Cross Hospital to honor medical assistant shot and killed in Chatham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Holy Cross Hospital co-workers to honor young mom killed in Chatham
Holy Cross Hospital co-workers to honor young mom killed in Chatham 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday will honor the life of a young mother found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood last week.

Police found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman dead inside their apartment near 82nd and Drexel on Wednesday. Jenkins' 2-year-old son was also found inside the home, but was unharmed.

Jenkins worked as a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital. Friends said she "had a heart of gold."

"She wore her heart on her sleeve. She had a smile that would light up a room. You never saw her down. You knew when something bothered her, but she didn't speak much of it, but she'd just brush it away," co-worker Nicole Worth said.

At noon on Tuesday, Jenkins' fellow Sinai Chicago caregivers will come together to remember her life with a balloon release at Holy Cross.

No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of Jenkins and her father.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

