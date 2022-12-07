2 people found dead in home in East Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were found dead in a home at 81st Street and Drexel Avenue on Wednesday.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the finding in the East Chatham neighborhood. No other details were provided.

The Chicago Police Department said it would provide more information on a death investigation in the area at 4 p.m.

Media Staging for the Death Investigation in @ChicagoCAPS06 is 82nd & Drexel. Deputy Chief will provide an update at 4pm. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/I5XBgNXUTx — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 7, 2022

A police source told CBS 2 a child was also found in the home alive.

This is a developing story.