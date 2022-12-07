2 people found dead in home in East Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were found dead in a home at 81st Street and Drexel Avenue on Wednesday.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the finding in the East Chatham neighborhood. No other details were provided.
The Chicago Police Department said it would provide more information on a death investigation in the area at 4 p.m.
A police source told CBS 2 a child was also found in the home alive.
This is a developing story.
