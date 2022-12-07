Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people found dead in home in East Chatham neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were found dead in a home at 81st Street and Drexel Avenue on Wednesday.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the finding in the East Chatham neighborhood. No other details were provided.

The Chicago Police Department said it would provide more information on a death investigation in the area at 4 p.m.

A police source told CBS 2 a child was also found in the home alive.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.