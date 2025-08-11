Watch CBS News
New Hollywood Casino opens in Joliet on Monday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

The Hollywood Casino opens in Joliet on Monday. 

 The new $185 million land-based property features about a thousand slots, 43 live table games, an ESPN bet sportsbook, and more.

It's located on Olympic and Gateway Boulevards. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a curtain-drop reveal and a national anthem performance during the grand opening ceremony. 

Doors open to the public at 4 p.m.

The riverboat gaming location in Joliet closed its doors at the end of July. 

