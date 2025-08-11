New Hollywood Casino opens in Joliet on Monday

The Hollywood Casino opens in Joliet on Monday.

The new $185 million land-based property features about a thousand slots, 43 live table games, an ESPN bet sportsbook, and more.

It's located on Olympic and Gateway Boulevards. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a curtain-drop reveal and a national anthem performance during the grand opening ceremony.

Doors open to the public at 4 p.m.

The riverboat gaming location in Joliet closed its doors at the end of July.