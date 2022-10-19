Plans for relocation Hollywood Casino in Aurora moves forward towards final vote
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is one step closer to getting a new casino.
The full city council posed no objections during a meeting to learn about the relocation of the Hollywood Casino.
The deal will be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 25.
If approved, construction would begin in late 2023 across from the Chicago Premium Outlets.
The current casino would be demolished.
