Plans for relocation Hollywood Casino in Aurora moves forward towards final vote

Relocation plans for Hollywood Casino in Aurora moves to final vote

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is one step closer to getting a new casino.

The full city council posed no objections during a meeting to learn about the relocation of the Hollywood Casino.

The deal will be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 25.

If approved, construction would begin in late 2023 across from the Chicago Premium Outlets.

The current casino would be demolished.