Holiday presale tickets for 2024 Riot Fest in Chicago's Douglass Park go on sale Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Presale tickets go on sale for riot festival.

The west side festival announced it will be a little later and will run from Sept. 20 through 22, at Douglass Park.

Organizers say the date move was to avoid overlap with Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

The holiday presale for three-day passes opens Thursday at noon. Payment plans are also available according to the Riot Fest X, formerly known as Twitter, account.