Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday presale tickets for 2024 Riot Fest in Chicago's Douglass Park go on sale Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Holiday presale tickets for 2024 Riot Fest to go on sale Thursday
Holiday presale tickets for 2024 Riot Fest to go on sale Thursday 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Presale tickets go on sale for riot festival.

The west side festival announced it will be a little later and will run from Sept. 20 through 22, at Douglass Park.

Organizers say the date move was to avoid overlap with Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

The holiday presale for three-day passes opens Thursday at noon. Payment plans are also available according to the Riot Fest X, formerly known as Twitter, account. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 7:09 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.