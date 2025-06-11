Watch CBS News
Hoffman Estates OB-GYN Mona Ghosh gets 10 years in prison for insurance, Medicaid fraud

Sara Tenenbaum
Former OB-GYNB Mona Ghosh was sentenced to 10 years in prison for insurance and Medicaid fraud, officials announced.

Ghosh owned and operated Progressive Women's Healthcare in Hoffman Estates. Between 2018 and 2022, prosecutors accused of submitting fraudulent claims to federal programs Medicaid TRICARE, and to private insurance companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, as well as making her employees do so.

The fraudulent claims were for procedures and services not medically necessary for her patients, including endometrial ablations and biopsies, ultrasounds, vaccinations, lab tests and STI tests. Prosecutors said some procedures were performed without patient consent.

Prosecutors said she would also inflate the length and complexity of her appointments, both in person and through tele-health, and create false medical records to support the bogus claims.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of health care fraud in 2024, and Monday she was sentenced to 10 years in prison and to pay a $1.5 million fine in restitution. 

