Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates
Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates 00:23

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a three-story residential building in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Tuesday morning. 

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke coming from what appears to be a third-story unit of the building on Atlantic Avenue. Firefighters used ladders to douse the flames as smoke billowed from the top floor. 

The conditions of the residents and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department for more information. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.