Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates

Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates

Firefighters battling blaze at 3-story building in Hoffman Estates

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a three-story residential building in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke coming from what appears to be a third-story unit of the building on Atlantic Avenue. Firefighters used ladders to douse the flames as smoke billowed from the top floor.

The conditions of the residents and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as they become available.