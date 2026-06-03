Hoffman Estates Plan Commission rejects zoning change for new data center project

After Naperville recently rejected a proposed data center in its community, the same company proposed a facility in Hoffman Estates, but their request for a zoning change was voted down by the village's Plan Commission.

Most of the people who spoke at a nearly three-hour Hoffman Estates Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday opposed the project. In a 4-2 vote, the Plan Commission voted against rezoning the land sought for a new data center.

Construction is already underway at two data center sites in Hoffman Estates, and a data center developer has set its sights on a third facility. The company appeared before the Plan Commission, requesting to rezone the proposed site at Higgins Road and Route 59.

A packed meeting that spilled into the hallway was filled with residents who were overwhelmingly against the rezoning.

"They shouldn't change zoning unless it benefits the community and it's in the public interest, and I don't believe that this is," Meg Myalls said.

"This is not what the citizens want. We already have the other two data centers," Doreen Gibrich said.

Lawmakers in Springfield didn't have the votes during their spring session to approve new legislation that would restrict data center water and energy use in Illinois.

Right now, new data centers receive tax breaks on construction equipment and other expenses.

"I proposed there be a pause on data center tax credits. I think data centers should be paying their fair share and be bringing their own energy with them," Gov. JB Pritzker said earlier this week, after state lawmakers adjourned for the summer.

Last weekend, several environmental activists rallied outside the Illinois State Capitol, hoping to sway lawmakers to regulate data centers or at least stop state incentives for the facilities.

"Our great state of Illinois is being preyed upon by big tech due to our proximity to fresh water," said Brenda Santoyo, with the Little Village Justice Organization.

Illinois state Rep. Nabeela Syed (D-Palatine), whose district includes parts of Hoffman Estates, said her constituents have voiced their concern about the spread of data centers.

"I think that our state needs to build a framework for data centers within Illinois," she said.

Without a blueprint in place at the state level, individual communities like Hoffman estates are left to regulate data center expansion on their own.

"We are asking you tonight to protect the safety of the water and the character of this area, and the families who live here. Please deny this rezoning request," said Amanda Pollard, of Barrington Hills.

One Hoffman Estates resident who lives directly across from the proposed site said he has no problem with the data center.