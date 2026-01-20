Naperville City Council to vote on controversial data center

After months of heated debate over a data center in Naperville, Illinois, the city council could vote on its future during Tuesday's meeting.

A group of residents said they aren't against data centers or developing the unused land, but they do take issue with one being built in their community. The main concerns are over potential increases in utility costs and health risks.

"Just the proximity to homes and residences is really the major issue," said Rich Janor. "Lets close the door on this tonight."

Janor lives near the proposed data center site. The 36-megawatt facility spanning over 130,000 square feet would be built along the I-88 corridor.

"My own kids are six, nine, and 15, and don't necessarily want them growing up playing basketball, riding their bikes in such proximity next to a facility that's going to generate diesel exhaust," he said.

Fears over increased energy costs, substantial water usage for cooling, and emissions from backup diesel generators. Just some of the concerns shared by those standing against the project at Tuesday's packed city council meeting.

Greg Strom, an executive with Karis Critical, the developer behind the data center, said the facility will use less water than the office building that once stood at the site, and Karis guarantees that energy costs won't go up.

"If Naperville procures that energy and it's at a higher rate than what residents are paying today, we pay all of that," he said.

"We do not want a data center anywhere in Naperville or even Illinois. Not near our homes, not near our trees, and not near our water," one resident said.

People who live near the proposed site were also concerned about what this data center would mean for their property values.

Other suburbs like Auroa have signed temporary moratoriums on building data centers until more research can be done on their impact.