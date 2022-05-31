Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run crash leaves man injured in Portage Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park overnight. 

Police said Jeep was going southbound on Austin Avenue near Addison Street when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, causing it to flip over just before 12:40 a.m.

The other car took off. 

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man, is expected to recover. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 5:48 AM

