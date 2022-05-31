Hit-and-run crash leaves man injured in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park overnight.
Police said Jeep was going southbound on Austin Avenue near Addison Street when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, causing it to flip over just before 12:40 a.m.
The other car took off.
The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man, is expected to recover.
Police are investigating.
