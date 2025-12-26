Hit-and-run crash causes SUV to crash into building on Chicago's South Side

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused an SUV to crash into a building in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police say right before 11:30 p.m., a white SUV was driving in the 900 block of West 79th Street, when the driver of a gray car ran a red light, causing a collision.

The impact caused the SUV to crash into an abandoned building on 79th and Morgan streets.

Two women inside the SUV were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the driver of the gray car ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Area Two detectives are investigating and the Chicago Building Inspector was notified.