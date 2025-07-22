Watch CBS News
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

A 58-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side on Monday night. 

According to Chicago police, the woman was walking on the side of the street, in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road, when she was hit by a car around 10:50 p.m.

Police said the victim sustained trauma to her body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. 

Police have not released details on the vehicle wanted in connection with the crash. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

