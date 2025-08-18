Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy, man injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Police are searching for a driver who hit a 4-year-old boy and ran off in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on Sunday night. 

Around 9:40 p.m., Chicago police said the 4-year-old was walking with a 24-year-old man in a crosswalk, in the 2700 Block of West Peterson Avenue,  when they were hit by the gray car.

The driver got out of his car and fled the scene on foot, police said. 

Police say the man and boy were taken to local hospitals, where they were listed in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

