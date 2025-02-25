Police searching for driver who hit, critically injured woman on Chicago's West Side

Police searching for driver who hit, critically injured woman on Chicago's West Side

Police searching for driver who hit, critically injured woman on Chicago's West Side

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman in critical condition overnight.

Chicago police said the 68-year-old woman was crossing the street at North and Lotus avenues when a car hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital with fractured legs and a cut on her head.

The driver did not stop to help.

Police said the driver may have been in a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a 2004 to 2006 Hyundai Sonata. The wanted vehicle might have front-end damage on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4521.