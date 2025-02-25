Police searching for driver who hit, critically injured woman on Chicago's West Side
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman in critical condition overnight.
Chicago police said the 68-year-old woman was crossing the street at North and Lotus avenues when a car hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital with fractured legs and a cut on her head.
The driver did not stop to help.
Police said the driver may have been in a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a 2004 to 2006 Hyundai Sonata. The wanted vehicle might have front-end damage on the driver's side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4521.