Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago

Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago

Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moves into the Chicago area on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s with skies clearing and wind builds. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected through the middle of the day. Winds relax by Tuesday night as temperatures crash.

Lows drop to the 40s by Wednesday morning. Some areas may dip down into the 30s.

A quick warmup arrives Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.