Watch CBS News
Weather

Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago
Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday in Chicago 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moves into the Chicago area on Tuesday. 

Highs will be in the  upper 60s with skies clearing and wind builds. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected through the middle of the day. Winds relax by Tuesday night as temperatures crash.

fd14a362-b825-48f4-9457-62dcd39d43da.png

Lows drop to the 40s by Wednesday morning. Some areas may dip down into the 30s.

12c30e16-4fdf-4e98-8dd9-c8b287eddc26.png

A quick warmup arrives Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.