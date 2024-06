Highs in the 80s on Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a slight break in the heat before extreme heat continues this weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with lower temperatures near the lake.

This break from the heat will be short-lived as temperatures go back to the mid 90s for the start of the weekend. Record heat is possible on Saturday.

Less heat and humidity arrive on Sunday.