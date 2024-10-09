Highs in the 70s on Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant weather continues for the Chicago area, though some big swings in temperature are coming soon.

Warm south winds boost high temperatures within a few degrees of record levels Friday, reaching the 80s areawide.

Two cold fronts approach this weekend, however, will eventually bring the chilliest air since April with high temperatures early next week in the 50s.

Low temperatures dip into the 30s starting Tuesday morning.

Chicago Marathon runners can expect cool temperatures and breezy northwest winds on Sunday. The weather is expected to be mostly dry. Winds will get very gusty afternoon as the stronger cold front arrives.

Beginning Saturday, a few isolated showers are possible each day as the cold fronts arrive. Rain showers next work week will likely be confined to northwest Indiana near the lake.

Hurricane Milton remains a powerful major hurricane in the Gulf, forecast to make landfall just south of Tampa overnight. Wind gusts will exceed 110 mph in coastal communities and some inland areas may receive 18" of rain.