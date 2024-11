Highs in the 50s on Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures all falling in Chicago on Monday.

Highs will be in the low 50s before dropping to the 40s at night.

A brighter and cool day tomorrow ahead of shower chances.

Late Wednesday into early Thursday, scattered shower chances develop.

Temperatures gradually rise into the upper 50s to near 60 through the late week. Seasonably mild weather for the weekend.