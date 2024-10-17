Watch CBS News
Weather

Highs climb to the 60s in Chicago

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Highs climb to the 60s in Chicago
Highs climb to the 60s in Chicago 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following a widespread freeze Thursday morning outside of Chicago, a warming trend returns and takes us through the weekend.

d31e895d-6811-4a2e-a96c-973e77a1e9ee.png

High temperatures Thursday will be very comfortable, reaching the 60s areawide under sunny skies. South winds continue through the weekend with highs eventually making it to the mid-70s Sunday into early next week.

22072d43-8a9c-4e3a-b24a-2d8267c28b3f-1.png

We do not expect much in the way of rainfall over the next seven days aside from a slight chance of showers with a cold front mid-next week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.