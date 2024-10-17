Highs climb to the 60s in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following a widespread freeze Thursday morning outside of Chicago, a warming trend returns and takes us through the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday will be very comfortable, reaching the 60s areawide under sunny skies. South winds continue through the weekend with highs eventually making it to the mid-70s Sunday into early next week.

We do not expect much in the way of rainfall over the next seven days aside from a slight chance of showers with a cold front mid-next week.