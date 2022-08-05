Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering to speak on impact of gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland park mayor Nancy Rotering will talk about the impact of gun violence later Friday morning in an address to officials in Lake County.

Last month, Rotering testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, demanding a ban on assault weapons.

She gave a first-hand account of the mass shooting at Highland Park's 4th of July parade. She described the moments she wondered why the band was only playing a drum cadence, only to find out later it was the beat of gunfire from an assault rifle.

Rotering also told committee members it's a day that will haunt her forever.

"Less than a minute is all it took for a person with an assault weapon to shoot 83 rounds into a crowd, forever changing so many lives," She said. "The most disturbing part, is this is the norm in our country."

Seven people died in the shooting and nearly 50 others were wounded.