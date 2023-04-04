Highland Park High School on lockdown after report of student 'potentially in possession' of gun

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two students were arrested after Highland Park High School was been placed on lockdown due to a report of a "student potentially in possession of a gun at school."

The City of Highland Park confirmed "there are no reported shots fired."

The superintendent of schools confirmed the student "alleged to have a gun" was identified and security footage showed he had left the building with another student.

"Both students have been apprehended," Superintendent Bruce Law confirmed in a written statement. "Although both students law enforcement were seeking have been apprehended, law enforcement is keeping HPHS on lockdown as it continues its investigation."

According to a spokesperson for the Highland Park Police, officers have not recovered a gun.

Students and staff are asked to stay in place as police investigate. Neighboring Deerfield schools will remain on soft lockdown.

City officials will provide an update when the building has been secured.

This is a developing story.