Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park dad, Little League coach is blown away by show of support by opposing team from Wilmette

By Irika Sargent

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As Highland Park remains in shock and grief following the massacre a week ago at the July 4th parade, support is pouring in from other communities.

Adam Lasker, a Highland Park father and Little League baseball coach, saw that spirit firsthand when he took his team to play a team in Wilmette.

"We're about to start the actual game. We're the visiting team, so we're at bat first, and the other team goes into the field, and I look across the field and I see that on the fence, over by the other team's bench, there's this poster. And I'm looking at it. It's got blue and white hearts – the color of Highland Park – it's got orange ribbons, and it says that they're standing strong with Highland Park; strong with HP," Lasker said, "and then I realized every kid out there had an orange ribbon on their hat."

we-stand-with-hp-poster.png
Adam Lasker

Lasker said the kids noticed right away.

"So I turned to the kids, I'm like, 'Hey, you guys, do you see that sign over there?' And they start looking, and they're like, 'Is that for us?' And I said, 'You guys, do you see that they're all wearing orange ribbons? And they said, 'Do you think that's for us?'" he said. "And I started to see it dawning on these kids that what happened in Highland Park means so much to people even outside of Highland Park; that all of our neighbors cared about us. So that was special."

And there was a powerful moment to come after that.

"Both of the teams came together at home plate for a photo together with the poster, and it was full of smiles, and we went and had pizza, and it felt a little normal again," Lasker said. "And that helped a lot. We were all really grateful to Wilmette."

highland-park-wilmette-baseball.png
Adam Lasker

This was a case of would-be competitors coming together in a way Lasker hadn't seen before.

"I've never lived it like that before," Lasker said. "It's exactly what baseball is supposed to be."

Lasker said he is now teaching his kids that while there are bad people in 

Irika Sargent
irika-new.jpg

Irika Sargent anchors the CBS2 Chicago weeknight news at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. with Brad Edwards.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.