Highland Park holding moment of silence one week after July 4th parade shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland Park is holding a two minute moment of silence one week after the July 4th parade shooting.
The moment of silence will start at 10:14 a.m. This is the exact time the shooting started last Monday.
Area churches are being asked to ring their bells seven times in memory of the victims of this tragedy:
Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park
Irina McCarthy of Highland Park
Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park
Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park
Stephen Straus of Highland Park
Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico
Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan
Community counseling resumes Monday at Highland Park High School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Monday, a local therapy group called "Mane in Heaven" will bring miniature horses for community members to pet and connect with. Their goal is to bring smiles and a sense of peace to the community.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m. the city of Highland Park will hold a vigil at City Hall at 7 p.m.
