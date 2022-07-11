Highland Park holding moment of silence one week after July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland Park is holding a two minute moment of silence one week after the July 4th parade shooting.

The moment of silence will start at 10:14 a.m. This is the exact time the shooting started last Monday.

Area churches are being asked to ring their bells seven times in memory of the victims of this tragedy:

Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park

Stephen Straus of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico

Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan

Community counseling resumes Monday at Highland Park High School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Monday, a local therapy group called "Mane in Heaven" will bring miniature horses for community members to pet and connect with. Their goal is to bring smiles and a sense of peace to the community.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. the city of Highland Park will hold a vigil at City Hall at 7 p.m.