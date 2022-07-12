Highland Park Community Foundation sets up fund for victims, survivors of parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Highland Park Community Foundation has established a fund to help those affected by the of the July 4th parade shooting.

All contributions to the fund will go directly to victims, survivors, and organizations who support them.

"Our hearts go out to all who were injured and we grieve for all who lost family or friends," the foundation wrote. "We are moving as quickly as we can to collect and distribute funds."

Donations can be made through an online form or by sending a check to the Highland Park Community Foundation, to P.O. Box 398, Highland Park, IL 60035.

Highland Park Strong yard signs are also being made available for donations of at least $20.

Highland Park Community Foundation Executive Committee Chair Betsy Brint was born and raised in Highland Park. Speaking to CBS 2's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent Monday evening, Brint emphasized how the community has come together.

"All the communities that have been affected by mass shootings and mass murders, I think, recognize that the communities come together, and the people come together. And it's a tragedy. It's a club you don't want to be part of, unfortunately. But the Highland Park Community Foundation is a safety net," Brint said. "We're a safety net for this community, and we like to do that in times that are good, and unfortunately in times that are bad. And so that's what we're here for. We're really glad to be here."

Brint said there have been vigils held on behalf of the Highland Park massacre victims in neighboring suburban communities – and far beyond.

"I went to a vigil in Glencoe. I know there's been vigils in Deerfield, and people have been calling us from all the surrounding communities – in Bannockburn, in Lake Forest, just everywhere. And even this morning, we heard about a vigil that was in Los Angeles – they were a group of Highland Parkers, and they got together," Brint said. "So the support's been tremendous. The corporate world has reached out – AbbVie made a half a million-dollar donation already to support this, and comfort the victims any way we can."

Brint said realistically, Highland Park may not be able to heal. But Highland Park is not going to give up and let a killer win either.

"It's so interesting – I don't know if we can ever heal. I think we cope. I think we try and look forward. It's something that people have been talking about that, like, how do you hold another parade? And how do you do this? And anytime that comes up, I hear people kind of stand up and go, 'We hold a bigger parade next year. You know, we make it stronger, because we show them that they're not going to win. Take back the power,'" she said. "I mean, this killer, he tried to kill the passion of people in Highland Park. He tried to do that. But he can't. And the people of this community are stronger than that, and he can't take that away from us."