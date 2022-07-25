Highland Park City Council holding special meeting Monday night
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Highland Park City Council is holding a special meeting Monday night.
This will be the first City Council meeting since the 4th of July parade tragedy. The council will observe a moment of silence at the beginning, to honor the seven people killed.
Mayor Nancy Rotering will then address the community.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. CBS 2 will provide updates.
