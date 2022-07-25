Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park City Council holding special meeting Monday night

/ CBS Chicago

Highland Park City Council holding special meeting Monday night
Highland Park City Council holding special meeting Monday night 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Highland Park City Council is holding a special meeting Monday night. 

This will be the first City Council meeting since the 4th of July parade tragedy. The council will observe a moment of silence at the beginning, to honor the seven people killed.

Mayor Nancy Rotering will then address the community. 

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. CBS 2 will provide updates. 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 7:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.