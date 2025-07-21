Highland Park hosting biggest pickleball lesson in hopes of breaking record

Highland Park is hosting what's being called the biggest pickleball lesson in the hopes of breaking a world record on Monday.

The Park District of Highland Park is hosting over 400 pickleball participants at Danny Cunniff Park. The park district is partnering with the Chicago Slice professional pickleball team and Mark Miller's Munchkin Programs for the world record attempt.

Miller set the world record of 300 pickleball lesson participants in Scottsdale, Arizona, back in 2023. In 2024, Miller set a record for The World's Largest Tennis Lesson, gathering 400 kids.

"We're going to do it, 444 kids today," Miller said. "It's a record."

"The Park District is excited to be a part of this historic event to break a world record and promote youth involvement in the game of pickleball," said Nick Baird, Director of Recreation for the Park District of Highland Park. "We are seeing a huge increase in youth and young adult participation in our own pickleball lessons and programs."