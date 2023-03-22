Watch CBS News
Woman injured when pickup truck crashes into building in Highland, Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Highland, Indiana.

Police said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Edward Jones office in the 9800 block of Prairie Avenue.

A red 2002 Ford Ranger had crashed into the west wall of the building, ending up about 8 feet inside.

A 59-year-old woman who works in the building was hit by the pickup truck, and suffered injuries to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 73-year-old man who was driving the pickup was not hurt, and told police he had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while in the parking lot.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

March 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

