Woman injured when pickup truck crashes into building in Highland, Indiana
A woman was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Highland, Indiana.
Police said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Edward Jones office in the 9800 block of Prairie Avenue.
A red 2002 Ford Ranger had crashed into the west wall of the building, ending up about 8 feet inside.
A 59-year-old woman who works in the building was hit by the pickup truck, and suffered injuries to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The 73-year-old man who was driving the pickup was not hurt, and told police he had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while in the parking lot.
