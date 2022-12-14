Police in Highland, Indiana seek Erica Roadlander in rash of wallet thefts

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) -- Shoppers in Northwest Indiana need to be on the lookout for a woman who police said is wanted for stealing a number of wallets.

Police in Highland, Indiana, said Erica Roadlander has stolen or pickpocketed numerous wallets from people out shopping – and has then used the credit cards from the wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.

Roadlander frequents the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area and has committed similar crimes elsewhere, Highland police said.

Highland, Indiana Police

Highland, Indiana Police

Highland, Indiana Police

Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Sgt. Jason Hildebrand or Detective Corporal Lee Natelborg, at (219) 838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.