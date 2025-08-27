Chicago woman charged after high-speed chase through DuPage County in stolen car

A Chicago woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly led law enforcement in DuPage County on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

DuPage County prosecutors said around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Villa Park police tried to stop a car near North and Joyce avenues. The car had been reported stolen and wanted for fleeing several other jurisdictions.

Prosecutors said an officer saw the car pass him at a high speed with only one headlight, and tried to pull it over. Instead of pulling over, prosecutors say the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Molly Borowski, sped off.

At times during the chase, Borowski was driving faster than 109 miles per hour on North Avenue between Addison Road and Villa Venue, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Borowski ran the red lights at Illinois Rte. 83 and North Avenue and at York Street and North Avenue.

Police were able to use a spike strip to puncture the front two tires of the car, but Borowski kept going, though prosecutors said she did slow down. The chase continued onto I-290, where Borowski's car finally came to a stop.

Prosecutors say when she was taken into custody, Borowski told police she had fled police because she "knows how DuPage County is" and preferred to be in Chicago. Police also found four credit cards that did not belong to Borowski and a credit card reader/programmer device in the car, and a window punch tool in her purse, according to prosecutors.

Borowski was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of possession of burglary tools, all felonies. She appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held in custody.

She is due back in court on Sept. 22.