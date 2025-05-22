High schoolers introduce youngsters to Beethoven at concert at Ravinia

Music written 213 years ago — such as Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 — is undeniably old.

But when such music reaches a kid's ears for the first time, it's a brand-new experience. Several kids had that experience at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Thursday, as part of an annual program celebrating classical music.

"I think it's really beautiful how music from a long time ago can bring so many people together," said violinist Momo Fredrickson.

Momo has played on big stages before. So has French horn player Julian Kolthammer, who along with Momo talked with CBS News Chicago outside the Martin Theatre at Ravinia. But a spring performance at Ravinia is a highlight for the high schoolers.

"It is definitely my favorite concert every year to play in," said Momo.

At the concert, Momo, Julian, and other members of the Midwest Young Artists Youth Orchestra play for fourth- and fifth-graders visiting Ravinia from around Chicagoland.

"It's so exciting!" said Madelyn Tan-Cohen, Ravinia's director of teaching and learning. "It is so exciting that these are high school kids and they're playing at this caliber."

The concert takes place in the Martin Theatre — the only remaining structure that remains from the original construction of Ravinia in 1904. It is part of "One Score, One Chicago," a yearly program where Ravinia picks a piece of classical music for Chicago kids to explore.

"It's amazing and inspiring for me, and I'm sure for the kids who are in the audience," said Tan-Cohen.

This year's selection is Beethoven's 7th Symphony, completed in 1812, and first performed in Vienna in December 1813 at a benefit concert for soldiers wounded battling Napoleon's Army — in case it was not already clear how old the iconic piece is.

"Typically, we're playing for our parents and friends, which is fun and valuable," said Julian, "but this is people, the kids, who don't often get to experience live music and classical music."

"I hope that they are inspired to listen to more classical music, and I hope they will want to play an instrument," added Momo.

Beethoven is coming back to Ravinia this summer. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's 7th Symphony on July 20.

