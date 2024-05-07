Chicago area volleyball player donates $1 to cancer research for every dig he records

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – Caiden Frawley, a senior at Notre Dame College Prep's boy's volleyball team is doing more than just playing the game.

Frawley is using his talents to raise money for cancer research and the American Cancer Society.

Over the past few years, family members, people close to him and community members have been affected by the disease.

So every time Frawley gets a dig, he donates $1.

"Being able to get the whole community involved, so that's coaches, other teams' coaches, even my teammates, they're supportive of me," he said. "I've heard times where I get a hard dig and someone just yells, 'That's a dollar!' Just being able to see that everyone wants me to succeed in this area, that means a lot to me."

Notre Dame Prep head coach Pater Maniscalco said Frawley came to him with the idea, saying he wanted to make a difference and "do a little bit more than just a different color shoelace or writing something on my shoes."

"He truly felt like he could make an impact, and that's who he is as a person," Maniscalco said. "We have five to six coaches right now who have agreed to match. Some coaches on our staff and some coaches in the local area, teams that we've faced, which has been really, really cool to see that support. So at the end of the year, we're hoping that we can shatter his goal of just $1,500 and right now he's on track for it. He's having a record-breaking season right now."

Coach Maniscalco added that Frawley has more than 240 digs with, he hopes, eight to 10 matches left in the season.

The American Cancer Society will be going to Frawley's Senior Night next week. Frawley said he would love to see other sports adopt his idea.