High school students die in Bartlett crash with semi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two high school students are dead and several others injured after a crash with a semi in Bartlett.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from South Elgin High School.

This has been an excruciating day for South Elgin High School and for the families involved. CBS 2 spoke with a relative of two girls in that car, and two of them are related.

School just started for the year, and now they've lost two of their own.

Chopper 2 flew above the cornfield, just around the corner from South Elgin High School, where a car full of students collided with a dump truck.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection, though it's unclear what caused the crash. A man was driving that dump truck. He is expected to be ok.

Of the four students in the car, the female driver and another female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The final passenger later died at the hospital.

The South Elgin Fire Department and ten neighboring departments responded to the call to help though it was too late for two of those girls.

The principal of South Elgin High told us there's no rule book for handling this because they're still trying to process it all.

"You just take it one step at a time. Right now, we're just trying to get through the moment right now and will try to get through the day, and then we'll try to get through the month. We'll just take it a day at a time after that," Kurt Johansen, Principal of South Elgin High School.

The school is offering resources for students who feel they need them, counselors, and therapy dogs on site for as long as there is a need.