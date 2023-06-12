Recent high school graduates killed in Hoffman Estates crash

High school sweethearts killed in Hoffman Estates crash three weeks after graduation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two families are devastated after two recent high graduates lost their lives in a crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with their families about their loss.

Police say three cars were involved in the crash.

Amelia Mazeikis, 18, and D'Shaun Tudela, 18, both graduated nearly three weeks ago from Schaumburg High School.

Tudela's family says he was a good kid, who planned to attend Harper College in the fall.

Mazeikis' father was too distraught to say anything. Their mother said the family is at a loss for words.

The crash happened near the intersection of Higgins Road and Barrington just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Deni Rubio, 32, of Elgin, is now facing five felony charges in relation to the crash. Rubio is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide, and one count of attempt to disarm a peace officer.

Rubio is scheduled to have a bond hearing Monday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows Court House.

One other person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Student services staff will be available beginning Monday at Schaumburg HIgh School for anyone needing support.