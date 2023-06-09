Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway in Hickory Hills after possible shooting

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating a reported shooting at a restaurant in suburban Hickory Hills.

Police have not confirmed details but said there is an active investigation in the area near Prime Time, a popular bar and restaurant.

CBS 2 spoke to employees from a nearby Denny's who said people ran from Prime Time into their restaurant.

This is a developing story. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.