Investigation underway in Hickory Hills after possible shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating a reported shooting at a restaurant in suburban Hickory Hills.
Police have not confirmed details but said there is an active investigation in the area near Prime Time, a popular bar and restaurant.
CBS 2 spoke to employees from a nearby Denny's who said people ran from Prime Time into their restaurant.
This is a developing story.
