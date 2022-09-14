Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program.

We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.

Applications for the program open on Oct. 6.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.

The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.