New Cook County income program will provide some residents with $500 monthly

New Cook County pilot program will provide some residents with guaranteed income

New Cook County pilot program will provide some residents with guaranteed income

New Cook County pilot program will provide some residents with guaranteed income

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A landmark guaranteed income program was announced Wednesday for people living in Cook County.

The $42 million "Cook County Promise" pilot program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.

The program works like this – 3,250 residents will receive monthly payments of $500 for two years.

Applications to participate in the pilot will open this fall.

The pilot will be funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act -- also known as "ARPA"